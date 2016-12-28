Klopp: Guardiola's watching brief proves Liverpool-City is special
Pep Guardiola was at Anfield to see Liverpool thrash Stoke City, with Manchester City the next visitors to Merseyside.
Jurgen Klopp believes Pep Guardiola's decision to attend Liverpool's match against Stoke City proves the Reds' upcoming fixture with Manchester City is a "special game".
Liverpool fought back from a goal down to thrash the Potters 4-1 at Anfield on Tuesday and move into second place in the Premier League, one point ahead of City.
Klopp's side host Guardiola's men on Saturday and the German is expecting a clash to remember.
"It is [a big game]. It is for both," he said. "I heard Pep Guardiola was in the stadium; I am not sure he watched a lot of games in the last few weeks from the stadiums of the opponents, so that's a first sign it's a special game and we are already looking forward to it.
"It's a difficult game for both teams, but exciting and the best thing is it's at Anfield. I am really looking forward to it.
"They are an outstandingly good side and we are not too bad, so it will be a nice game."
The Reds beat City 3-0 when they last met in the top flight in March.
