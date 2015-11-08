Klopp: Henderson will remain Liverpool captain

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has assured Jordan Henderson will remain captain of the club when the midfielder returns from injury.

Henderson has not played under Klopp since breaking a bone in his right foot in September.

The 25-year-old England international is due to return to action in the coming weeks and Klopp has given him the assurance that the captains' armband will be waiting for him.

"I did not have one second of a doubt about this," Klopp said. "I don't know who made the decision, maybe the team, I didn't ask because it is logical for me.



"I've met him and he is absolutely a leader. We all hope he's back in a few weeks. And of course Hendo stays captain."

Klopp is undefeated since taking over on Merseyside - winning three straight games after his first three finished in draws.

Liverpool welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield on Sunday and Klopp will be hoping to make it four victories in a row.