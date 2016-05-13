Klopp hints at Ings return

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Danny Ings is in line to make a return to Liverpool's first team against West Brom this weekend.

The former Burnley striker has been sidelined since October after rupturing his anterior cruciate knee ligament in training and was not expected to feature again until next season.

The 23-year-old, however, has recovered ahead of schedule and could make his comeback at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Klopp went on to reveal that fellow injury victims Jordan Henderson (knee) and Divock Origi (ankle) might be back in time to feature against Sevilla in next Wednesday's Europa League final.

"We have three players who might come back," he said. "We'll have to see. I haven't made a final decision.

"We have to see Ings' circumstances for West Brom, Hendo did a little bit more than Divock, but both are in a good way.

"We'll have to see what happens; it’s not my decision, because I'm used to taking what I can get. They're pretty close."

Klopp also said his charges will be fully focused on the West Brom clash and will not be distracted by the showdown with Sevilla.

"I have Europa League press work to do," he said, "And players have done work around the final and that won't change.

"But in these 90 minutes [against West Brom], it makes no sense to think about anything else.

"If we can't do it on Sunday, we will have to learn for the future. If we don't give 100 per cent concentration, we will lose 4-0.

"For us, at this moment, Sunday afternoon is the most important thing in the world."