Klopp hopeful over Can injury

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the injury picked up by Emre Can in Liverpool's 5-0 League Cup win at Burton Albion on Tuesday will not sideline the Germany international for too long.

Can had a long spell of treatment after appearing to twist his ankle at the Pirelli Stadium and, although the midfielder initially tried to play on, he was quickly substituted.

Klopp said Can's pain is "okay" but it is not yet clear how serious the injury that spoiled his first start of the season will be.

"I saw the situation and he stretched by himself and he had an issue on his ankle so he was concerned," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"[His] pain is okay but we have to wait and hopefully it's not too bad."

Klopp praised the "professional" performance of his side after Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino put Liverpool in control, with Daniel Sturridge adding a late brace from the bench following a Tom Naylor own goal.

"First of all it's a cup competition, so 5-0 is a sign of a serious, very professional performance from my side," Klopp added.

"Football could always be better but it was wonderful, nice goals and nothing to criticise.

"It was quite warm and humid so for both teams it was not easy, but we did what we had to do and that's good.

"We gave a few players match time because they had pre-season but not match time and they need time to play, gave some a few important minutes, so all good."