Klopp hopes Liverpool building towards title tilt

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes his team are on track for a Premier League title challenge after their highly rated additions.

Klopp has already strengthened his squad with the signings of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri, while Roma goalkeeper Alisson is reportedly close to making a move to Anfield.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have re-signed with the club, seeing speculation over their futures – particularly the former's – ease.

Klopp, whose team open their Premier League campaign against West Ham on August 12, said he was glad to see players being added, rather than leaving.

"I am not 100 per cent sure but maybe it is the first year we don't sell a key player," the German told UK newspapers.

"There was always a lot of change, but in both directions. Now it is more in one direction. That is clear. Big teams, successful teams, if you don't buy it you have to build it.

"That means stay together, bring additions in and make the next step."

While others may follow, the departure of Emre Can to Juventus, which was largely expected, has been the only major exit for Liverpool.

Klopp said his squad understood additions were needed to create more depth, as they come off a campaign in which they finished fourth in the league.

"The team and squad is in a really good moment," he said.

"We had the situation last season where we had 12 [first-team] players [fit]. They know we need the depth in the squad. They know it. It is not like they say, 'Bring in another midfielder? Why? We are all still here'.

"But they know we need the quality and they know that if we win something here then we will win it with 25 players. That is exactly how we feel."