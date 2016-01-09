For Klopp I will fight to the end - Lovren

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says the appointment of Jurgen Klopp has provided him with the "push" he needed.

Klopp joined Liverpool in October following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers, who signed Lovren from Southampton for a reported £20million during the close season.

The defender has divided the opinion of Liverpool fans since his arrival but has enjoyed a new lease of life under Klopp.

"The fans now have me in a different view," the 26-year-old told Sportske. "I think that they are now starting to realise that I am worthy, and they regret that they initially had a different opinion.

"But Liverpool is a big club, and expectations are high, so it is normal that you are going to be criticised.

"I needed someone like Klopp to push me, and to give me support. For such a man, I'm always ready to fight to the end, and for the team and the club."

The 30-times-capped Croatia international also spoke about his lack of game time for the national team under new coach Ante Cacic, with his last appearance coming against Malta in September 2014.

"It felt kind of weird that I was not invited to the last squad," he said. "They said that I was hurt, and I was not hurt.

"Yes, I was surprised at not being invited. But never mind, there's no problem, I just have to say what I think."