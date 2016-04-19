Klopp: I won't treat Sturridge like an orange

Jurgen Klopp insisted he will continue to manage Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's game time as the season comes to an end.

Klopp has urged caution since Sturridge returned from a variety of injuries, including hamstring, foot, knee and hip problems.

The England international has been rotated by Klopp, starting and scoring in Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League victory at AFC Bournemouth last week, having come off the bench in the dramatic 4-3 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League.

And as Liverpool prepare to host Everton in Wednesday's Merseyside derby, Klopp has no plans to change his approach.

"If you think Daniel Sturridge can play from the first to the last minute in the last nine games, fine," Klopp said.

"Yes, he is in brilliant shape. I know it. The best thing for us, for him and for England for the European Championships is to keep him in the best shape since I have been here.

"Now we can say 'Oh my God, Daniel is back, let's push him through all these games!' Yeah?

"If you think that is right, write it. If not, don't ask me anymore. We will do what we think.

"But still, after this long period, you cannot use him as an orange and take each little bit of the juice."