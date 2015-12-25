Klopp: I would like to be cooler

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he would like to be more of a cool customer as he reflected on his early months at Anfield.

The 48-year-old has already produced a number of entertaining moments since moving to England, while he recently clashed with West Brom manager Tony Pulis in a fiery 2-2 draw.

Klopp also reflected on his relationship with the Liverpool supporters and suggested he would consider thanking the fans in the same way he did after the West Brom game if it proved popular.

"I would like to be cooler but I am pretty emotional," he said in his pre-match media conference ahead of the game with Premier League leaders Leicester City on Saturday.

"Sometimes I laugh more than I should. Sometimes I get more angry than I should.

"It [the show of appreciation to the fans with the team] was a decision taken in the moment, I never planned it. If Liverpool fans tell me they enjoyed it, I may do it again. I like to be close to the fans, we have to build it up.

"It is interesting for me - I thought I knew a lot about England. We look similar but it seems we are different. This is the first time in my life I have lived in a foreign country and it is different – but everything is OK."

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp is not used to a busy schedule of matches over the festive period, with the Bundesliga having a mid-season break.

"Usually I try to go to church on a day like this," he added.

"But I will celebrate Jesus Christ, no problem, and prepare for the Boxing Day game.

"Of course we have to go out and do our best while everyone else wants to eat, drink and watch a film. It is harder for the players than for me because I have had a lot of Christmas Days.

"It is not the most emotional Christmas I have ever had but it is still very special."