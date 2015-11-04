Klopp keen to change heavy metal record

Jurgen Klopp does not want his Liverpool side to be linked with "heavy metal football" or his own "s*** words".

During his celebrated spell as Borussia Dortmund boss, Klopp famously likened his team's high-intensity playing style to the raucous and divisive musical genre.

The label has since followed the charismatic German coach around and he rued his own capacity for such soundbites at a media conference preceding Liverpool's Europa League match at Rubin Kazan.

"The problem with my life is I have said too many s*** words in the past! And no one forgets it," he said.

Klopp will hope to see Liverpool belatedly strike the right chord in the Europa League, having drawn their opening three matches in the competition.

Emre Can cancelled out Marko Devic's 15th-minute opener when the sides met in the previous Group B match at Anfield, although the hosts were unable to fully capitalise on Oleg Kuzmin's first-half red card.

"It's not always the biggest advantage to play 11 v 10," Klopp added.

"Kazan did well. We had our chances. It will be hard here."