Klopp: Liverpool need time

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool need time to adapt to his ways after Saturday's draw against Tottenham.

Liverpool ran Tottenham off the park as they played out an encouraging goalless draw at White Hart Lane.

For all of Liverpool's industry, the Merseyside club struggled to really test Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Divock Origi hitting the crossbar in the first half.

Seen as Liverpool's great white hope in their bid to end a 25-year wait for a league title, Klopp has attempted to curb the wave of hysteria sweeping through Anfield since replacing Brendan Rodgers and he reinforced the need for patience following the trip to London.

"Of course we should play better football. Not because I say but because we can," said Klopp.

"When we have the ball the other team has to run. The most important thing is for the players to be prepared to be a little bit wild.

"We are only three days together and you can see that something changed. We didn't want to do it too complicated because it is not physics, it is football."

Klopp added: "I'm not sure how many games you saw like this from Adam Lallana? What do you think? I know him since he was at Southampton and knew he can do 20 to 30 per cent more.

"Philippe Coutinho? Do you not think he can play better football than that? Of course, he can.

"Lucas? You don't think he can play balls on the right and left? Of course he can.

"Emre Can? Learning between running and passing. He can learn.

"James Milner? The complete football player. The perfect professional. A machine.

"Everything is there... We just have to create a situation where it's possible to do these things. There's pressure but not the biggest pressure, these guys are running for their life."