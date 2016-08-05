Klopp: Liverpool no longer selling star players

Jurgen Klopp is adamant Liverpool no longer want to sell their best players as he aims to turn the Anfield side into a force to be reckoned with again.

Liverpool lost Luis Suarez to Barcelona in 2014, before selling Raheem Sterling to Manchester City last year.

Philippe Coutinho is the latest name to have been linked with a move to a bigger club, but Klopp has stressed Liverpool have no intention of cashing in on the Brazil international.

"We want to be a club in the future for sure whose players don't want to leave. That's very important," Klopp told Liverpool Echo.

"I think we can do this. It's one of the targets for the coming years. There hasn't been a successful team in world football who change their squad every year. You need to keep your key players. That's a very important thing. Having the same squad and consistency creates success.

"But it will only be possible with success and the atmosphere we create in and around the club. You have to create a situation where you are successful. A situation where everyone feels in a good way and we are strong enough and patient enough to keep them together."