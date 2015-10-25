Klopp: Liverpool not cool enough

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has voiced his frustration with his side's 1-1 Premier League draw against Southampton at Anfield on Sunday.

Christian Benteke appeared to have inspired Liverpool to their first win under Klopp when he superbly headed home an inch-perfect cross from James Milner in the 77th minute, but Sadio Mane salvaged a draw for Southampton when he levelled nine minutes later.

Klopp felt his side put in an encouraging performance and that they are on the right path, but stressed they cannot afford to lose their cool when things do not go their way.

"Everybody was so disappointed after the equaliser. There was still time, but it looked like we had lost belief. We have to stay more calm," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"The players work so hard for each other. They are good enough and skilled enough, but we are not cool enough. There are always going to be moments where things happen that are not good for you and you have to stay cool.

"I don't know if frustrated is the right word, but it was not a good moment, because we were on the right track. We had our moments and played really well at certain stages, but in the end you have to score. We eventually got our goal, but then there was the free-kick for Southampton and those moments are always 50-50.

"This league is too strong to think you are there. I knew some things would be difficult when I got here, but we are on the right track.

"You can always criticise certain things. We have to improve some things as soon as possible and other things are long-term issues."