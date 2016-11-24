Klopp: Liverpool's door always open to Gerrard

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool can help if Steven Gerrard wants to pursue a career in coaching after announcing his retirement.

Gerrard confirmed on Thursday he is hanging up his boots after opting not to extend his stay at MLS franchise LA Galaxy.

The 36-year-old has already spoken of his interest in management, although he turned down the opportunity to take over at MK Dons in League One, and a position on Klopp's backroom staff would appear an ideal first step into life on the touchline.

Speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League match at home to Sunderland on Saturday, Klopp, after initially being reluctant to address the issue at length, was pressed on whether or not we can expect to see Gerrard back in a Reds tracksuit at the Melwood training ground soon.

"One day in the future there will be something to announce, I'm pretty sure," he said.

"The door is always open. If he wants, I'm sure he will, and if he wants to make whatever career then we want to help him.

"Stop being so excited about his next step. In life you need space to learn something new.

"He was a young player and now he will be a young whatever. I'm the wrong person to talk about it."

The German, who succeeded Gerrard's final Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, had already claimed he is not worthy of passing judgement on the Champions League and FA Cup winner's contribution to the club.

"I'm only here 14 months," he said.

"How can I be the person who says how big this person [Gerrard] is? He's a great person.

"I met Stevie already and he is a great person, and he is far away from wanting to be handled like a legend. He is a normal guy.

"It's good to hear that he's back in town. On LFC TV you can watch all 186 of his goals."