Klopp looking forward to European distraction

Dortmund are in the bottom three following 12 league games, with two points separating them and Stuttgart at the foot of the table.

Klopp's men suffered their latest disappointment on Saturday by throwing away a two-goal lead at Paderborn to draw 2-2.

However, the Champions League has provided a welcome distraction for Klopp and his players as Dortmund top Group D and have already qualified for the last 16 following four wins from four.

And Klopp is targeting another victory against Arsenal on Wednesday as it may help turn the club's Bundesliga fortunes around.

"We cannot change the Bundesliga situation [on Wednesday]," he said. "We have a lot of pressure in the Bundesliga, so for me it's [the Champions League] a little bit like a holiday.

"We have to use the game [against Arsenal] to gain stability for the Bundesliga.

"We want to go through as first [group winners]."

Dortmund will win the group with a point at the Emirates Stadium, while Arsenal also need a point to progress.