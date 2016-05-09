Klopp: No one guaranteed a spot in Europa League final

There are plenty of Europa League final places still up for grabs in the Liverpool line-up, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp has been forced into heavy rotations as Liverpool progressed through the quarter and semi-finals of the continental competition.

The German has used a total of 27 different players since the start of April due to the amount of extra games and injuries to several star players.

However, with two Premier League matches still to go before the May 18 final against Sevilla, Klopp insists there are still plenty of opportunities for players to stake their claim for a starting role.

"Of course there are places available," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

"Who knows who is going to be in the line-up next Wednesday? I have no idea.

"Hopefully we will have more players coming back and then we will have a really difficult choice to make.

"But I haven’t thought for one second yet about the line-up for Sevilla.

"You cannot say 'we will hold players back for the final'. We have to take what we can get from our last two league games and then we will see.

"Not one of the players who was rested on Sunday because of the intensity of Thursday night was like: 'Yes! How cool is this! Let me stay at home'.

"Instead they were like: 'What? Why me?' They all wanted to play. [Adam] Lallana, Emre [Can], Dejan [Lovren], blah, blah, blah, all these guys. That's a good situation.

"I don't want to create a pressure and say 'come on, show me you are ready for the final'.

"We will just see how things are over the coming days, how everyone is, and then we will make a decision for Chelsea, then for West Brom and then hopefully with the whole squad together for the final."