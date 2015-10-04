Klopp over Ancelotti for Liverpool, says Carragher

As the speculation begins surrounding Brendan Rodgers' replacement at Liverpool, club legend Jamie Carragher has expressed his desire to see Jurgen Klopp appointed rather than Carlo Ancelotti.

Rodgers was sacked on Sunday following Liverpool's 1-1 Premier League draw with city rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

After almost guiding Liverpool to the title in 2013-14, Rodgers paid the price for a disappointing subsequent campaign and a below-par opening to 2015-16.

Early media reports have suggested that former AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Ancelotti will be the next man to lead the Anfield club, but Carragher hopes to see ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp given a chance.

"If it was me, I'd go for Klopp ahead of Ancelotti," Carragher said as part of his role as a pundit for Sky Sports.

"He's got more to prove. Liverpool is not an easy job now. Ancelotti's a great manager of course but he's gone to clubs where you'd expect to win trophies.

"It's a difficult job now at Liverpool, getting back into the top four, forget talking about the title.

"I think it needs someone with that energy and drive to get Liverpool back where they want to be. I think Jurgen Klopp's that man.

"I think either Klopp or Ancelotti coming to Liverpool, supporters would be ecstatic. Carlo Ancelotti, Champions League winner three times. They know what Klopp did at Borussia Dortmund over the last few years."