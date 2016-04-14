Klopp pays tribute to Hillsborough victims

Remembering the victims of the Hillsborough disaster "far outweighs" the importance of Liverpool's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Friday marks the 27th anniversary of the disaster, which claimed the lives of 96 Liverpool fans, and a minute's silence will be observed ahead of Thursday's match at Anfield.

"Finally, I turn to a topic that far outweighs any football match or any football competition," Klopp writes in his programme notes.

"It will be a privilege to attend the service on Friday as the manager of Liverpool Football Club.

"It will be a privilege to sit among the families. It will be a privilege to continue to learn more about them and their experiences.

"Tonight we, as a team, will do our best to honour them and their memory, along with the supporters of Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

"Although I am still learning about this club, this city and this culture, I am already well-aware of the significance of the events at Hillsborough on 15 April 1989. I am aware of the inspirational impact the victims, their families and the survivors have on the club and the city of Liverpool.

"I am aware they are always in our thoughts and their memory must remain central to us all. I am also aware that, as a team and club, our role is to support the families and survivors, while remembering and honouring those who lost their lives."

Liverpool and Dortmund, whose fans will pay their own tribute ahead of kick-off, are tied at 1-1 following the first leg.