Klopp signs new Liverpool contract

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has signed a new long-term contract, the club have announced.

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach was appointed in October last year after Brendan Rodgers was sacked following a disappointing start to the season.

The 49-year-old has been rewarded for a promising first nine months in the role with a new deal which is reported to take him through until 2022, with his previous contract having been set to expire in 2018.

Klopp said on the club's official website: "It's hard to express in words how honoured myself, Zeljko [Buvac] and Peter [Krawietz] feel by the commitment shown in us by the ownership and the club in general.

"We are very much at the beginning of our journey, but to already have the connection we have with this very special place is incredible.

"I am the first to recognise that with this great commitment comes a great responsibility. All of our coaching careers we have looked to make teams and clubs better, with the ultimate goal of making the supporters proud and happy.

"There is much to do and much to achieve and we look to do this by being the most completely together group anywhere in the world."

Klopp took Liverpool to the finals of the Europa League and the League Cup last season, where they were beaten by Sevilla and Manchester City respectively.

Despite ending the campaign empty-handed and missing out on a Champions League place, the ex-Mainz coach has been widely praised for implementing a fast-paced, attractive brand of football and restoring some of the intense atmosphere at Anfield.

Principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and FSG president Mike Gordon jointly added: "When you have an individual of Jurgenss quality in the building it makes perfect sense to secure that person for the long term. To not do so would be irresponsible.

"The overriding motivation behind this decision is Jurgen's commitment to overall improvement and development. In Jurgen we have someone who is always looking ahead, always looking beyond his own wants and needs and putting the club first."

Liverpool, who face Tranmere Rovers in a friendly match on Friday, begin their Premier League campaign against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on August 14.