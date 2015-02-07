Klopp staying focused after convincing win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the hero for the visitors, scoring twice and setting up another on what was a largely comfortable afternoon, easing the pressure on the under-fire Klopp.

A shocking season has seen the 2013 UEFA Champions League finalists find themselves in a surprise relegation battle, with the 47-year-old boss forced to dismiss talk of him stepping down at the club after the defeat to Augsburg on Wednesday.

And Klopp was delighted with his side's response at Freiburg.

"We did well from the beginning, put pressure on the opponent and managed to upset the self-confidence of Freiburg," he told the club's official website after the game.

"The bad pass for the 1-0 allowed us to squeeze in and make a goal, which served us very well.

"It was important to stay active and stable and we deserved a win."

Klopp stated before the game that he was in no doubt that his team would avoid the drop and his post-match assessment suggests that he will be expecting more from his players over the coming weeks, hinting that attention has already turned to game against his old club Mainz on Friday.

He added: "It is not enough for the team to believe in my words, they must believe in themselves. We had a good game, but didn't take every opportunity.

"I do not run the risk of overestimating victories. I told the team they cannot be relieved about today, but to celebrate appropriately. Today we are at peace with ourselves.

"We must not forget that we have to go again on Friday against Mainz.

"Just because we won does not mean we will win the next four games. We should stay at it and believe in ourselves."