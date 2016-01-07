Klopp taking FA Cup seriously

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the FA Cup is a big competition for his side, but has questioned how seriously it is taken in England.

The German manager admitted he had a number of selection issues to work through, given his side is missing 11 first team players through injury ahead of Friday's third round clash against Exeter City, but insisted he would put out the best team he could in the midst of a busy schedule.

Liverpool last played on Tuesday, defeating Stoke City 1-0 in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final.

"I said a few weeks ago you need a little bit of luck. And with injures we didn't have to much of this, that's the truth," Klopp said.

"We have to take the situation like it is and we have go to Exeter and I will be there for sure."

When asked if he would take any players with him, Klopp joked: "Yeah, I'll take a few players with me."

Klopp said he understood the importance of the FA Cup in historic terms, adding that it was similar to Germany's DFB-Pokal.

"Of course it's a great tournament. We know about this and we have to make decisions on this moment now for the team and for Liverpool team and for my team," the German said.

"So, we have to make changes.

"I think you don't know too much about the importance of the DFB-Pokal because it's a really big tournament in Germany."

Klopp even suggested that the English do not take the FA Cup as seriously as they once did.

"When I came here everybody said 'Why's he German champion' and nobody has spoke about that we won the 2012 double," Klopp said.

"It's the same when I said I came here and Arsenal won the last two FA Cups, but when I can here I only heard about they didn't win the league for...I don't know how many years.

"But it's a big, big tournament for sure."