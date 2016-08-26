Klopp targeting a trophy at Liverpool every year

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he wants to have a reason to celebrate every year as sets his targets at Anfield for the next six years.

Klopp signed a contract extension in July that will keep him in Liverpool until 2022.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss enjoyed a relatively fruitful first season at Anfield, reaching the final of both the Europa League and League Cup.

While Liverpool failed to take home any trophies, Klopp says he wants to win silverware in each of his next six seasons with the club.

"I would like to celebrate in six years, six times after six seasons, each time really celebrate something. That would be great," the German told the Premier League Show.

"Driving on a big bus through Liverpool, celebrating with 700,000 people. I'd love to do that. That would be nice."

On extending his contract by a further four years, Klopp said: "It was so easy to say yes.

"I've said it before, the club would have found another manager, I would have found another club. It's not about having no alternative, it's about thinking 'yes, let's do it'.

"It was around the Brexit decision so everyone was thinking what would happen, and I really liked giving a sign that we are still Europe. Whatever happens, we are still Europe. I live here, we are so similar.

"OK, we are quite different in a lot of things, especially what we eat, but we are so similar.

"I feel really good in this moment, and, hopefully, after six years, we will look back and think it wasn't a waste of time, it was good."