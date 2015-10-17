Klopp: Tottenham draw a positive start

New Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels his side's 0-0 draw against Tottenham at White Hart Lane represents a positive start to his time in charge of the club.

Divock Origi hit the crossbar in the early stages, before Simon Mignolet made decent saves from Clinton N'Jie and Harry Kane in a relatively quiet Premier League encounter.

Liverpool have now won just one of their last 10 away league games, but Klopp was encouraged by what he saw in his opening test after replacing Brendan Rodgers at Anfield.

"I am happy with this result because I saw many good things," the former Borussia Dortmund boss told BT Sport.

"The first 20 minutes were very very good - we were very aggressive and had good timing for pressing and counter-pressing.

"Tottenham is a good team so they came back in the match from about half an hour until half time. Then we came back and it was an open game. We had our chances, but they had the bigger chances of course.

"We will be stronger. We only were a bit too nervous when we got the ball. Yes, we need to improve but after three days everything could have happened and it is only a 0-0 so I am completely satisfied for the moment.

"It is a good first step, I can work with this, I can work with the impressions, now let's go home.

"Now we have our start. That is a very important game for us - now we can work with this game, we have our own pictures and video scenes and can show what is good and what is not good - 0-0 is not my dream result but it is OK."

Liverpool's next game is a home Europa League tie against Rubin Kazan before they face Southampton at Anfield in the league next Sunday.