Klopp upbeat despite late Wolfsburg equaliser

A powerful 76th-minute strike from Ciro Immobile looked to have sealed the points for Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park, only for the visitors to snatch a point nine minutes later as Naldo headed home from a corner.

While Klopp was disappointed with the nature of Wolfsburg's leveller, he took heart from Dortmund's performance as they seek to pull away from the Bundesliga relegation zone.

"We are still alive, still fighting. To pull it off against such an opponent was still good, even if it was stupid to concede an equaliser from a corner," Klopp said.

"A 2-2 against Wolfsburg is not a bad result. The match was absolutely positive in many areas. We can build on it."

Reserving particular praise for Immobile, Klopp added: " He has absolute quality in the penalty area and has demonstrated that."

Midfielder Sebastian Kehl echoed his coach's sentiments, expressing satisfaction with Dortmund's display against a team that sits second in the German top flight.

"If you play like we did and then concede an equaliser, you can't be thrilled," Kehl told Dortmund's official website. "We needed the three points. But we also have to be realistic because Wolfsburg are a very strong side who deservedly sit in second.

"That puts the result into perspective. We gave our all, but not everything ran smoothly. In some way, we have to be happy with the point.

"It still hurts a bit that we were restricted to a point as we would have liked three points to improve our position in the table.

"But we can also take a lot of positives from the game, even if it doesn't feel like it right now. We will analyse it and then try to pick up three points in Bremen."