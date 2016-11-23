Klopp warns Liverpool against complacency

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warned his players against complacency, telling them they will be dropped if he senses overconfidence.

Despite being held by Southampton on Saturday, Klopp's side sit second and just a point behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

But the German – who led Borussia Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles – is wary of complacency, advising his players not to worry about their position in the table.

"Do not think too much about it, that will help. We are here [at Melwood] four or five hours a day, sometimes longer, never less," Klopp told UK newspapers.

"They still have a few more hours in the day to be influenced by people around them.

"If somebody is a character and wants to celebrate position one in November then he will not play in December anymore because I see it pretty quick, but these things usually don't happen."

Klopp is confident his players can deal with their position, having extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 matches.

He feels their previous experience will help, saying: "They had successes of being the best player at Southampton, Schalke or other teams.

"This is success but if you then celebrate this and don't be professional anymore then you have a problem.

"It is not too difficult. Nothing has happened until now. It is better to be in the number one place one time than never in your life but it is not really important in this moment. They know this already.

"Stay cool, play football and see what happens."