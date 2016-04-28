Klopp warns Villarreal Europa League tie is not over

After Villarreal celebrated their injury-time winner, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warned the Spaniards the Europa League semi-final tie is far from over.

Liverpool went down 1-0 to Villarreal in Thursday's first leg, with Adrian's 92nd-minute close-range goal condemning the visitors to their first defeat in the Europa League this season.

Adrian capped a fine counter-attacking move in injury-time, played in by team-mate Denis Suarez before tapping the ball home, sparking wild celebrations at El Madrigal.

Klopp, though, reminded Villarreal that they still face a daunting trip to Anfield next week.

"To be honest it is the first leg," he said. "My first thought was 'sorry, but it is not over, you have to come to Anfield too and we will be ready!'

"Now we have to find solutions to a few things but I saw we are in a good way. I saw a lot of things that show we can.

"With the help of Anfield we can do it but please don't compare with Dortmund.

"Things are possible with 1-0, it is not the biggest result in the world. Villarreal know a lot more about us and they will respect us."