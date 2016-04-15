Klopp was surprisingly calm, claims Origi

Divock Origi insists Jurgen Klopp was "surprisingly calm" at half-time before Liverpool's sensational Europa League quarter-final comeback against Borussia Dortmund at Anfield.

Trailing 2-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate, Liverpool pulled one back early in the second half through Origi, only for Marco Reus' strike to leave them needing three goals in just over half an hour.

Roared on by the vociferous Anfield faithful, and a wildly animated Klopp on the touchline, Liverpool completed a stunning turnaround, capped by Dejan Lovren's stoppage-time header in front of the Kop.

Despite Klopp's fervent demeanour in the technical area, Origi claims the coach was far more relaxed in the dressing room at the interval.

"The manager was very calm, surprisingly calm," said the Belgium international.

"That's the class of a big manager. You could see no panic, no stress, he believed in us and in the end it helped.

"He gives us belief and we tried to reward that, the belief of the fans, everything.

"The manager just said that we lived to play in evenings like this. We had nothing to lose, we just had to go. We had to play and show our qualities and believe in ourselves and, at the end, we could win.

"A lot of teams have qualities but when you have a good manager who is tactically strong, and have a good club with good fans, then there's no secret. You can achieve great things."