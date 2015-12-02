Klopp: We can't treat Sturridge normally

Jurgen Klopp stressed Daniel Sturridge cannot be treated like a "normal player" due to his run of injuries but the Liverpool manager said the striker must trust in the club.

Sturridge has been plagued by foot and knee injuries since Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers in October, with the England international only making his return off the bench in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Swansea City last week.

Klopp has already said Sturridge must learn what "serious pain" was following a number of setbacks this season, but the German insisted the 26-year-old will not face his injury battles alone.

"We are in a different situation when we talk about Daniel," Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's League Cup quarter-final at Southampton on Wednesday, which Sturridge is expected to start on the bench.

"It is not because of his qualities, it is only because of his history. With someone who has had 20 injuries, you cannot be treated like a normal player.

"We all have our own experiences.

"If someone has more injuries than someone else, then they will have more doubt - that is normal. That is why we have to all be together.

"Nobody is alone at Melwood. We are all in it together. We have to give the right advice in the right moment. Not to play along in these moments.

"When we all decide 'Yes, go' then we have to trust each other. That's what we will all learn and do, better and better and better."