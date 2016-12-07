Klopp's Liverpool watched Barca at Camp Nou

There were some notable figures in attendance at Camp Nou on Tuesday, with manager Jurgen Klopp and most of his Liverpool squad in the stands to see Barcelona face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League.

Klopp and the Premier League side spent some time away from the cold weather in Merseyside to see Group C winners Barcelona crush visitors Monchengladbach 4-0 on matchday six.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Lucas Leiva, Simon Mignolet and Alberto Moreno were all pictured watching on as Arda Turan dazzled the crowd with a hat-trick.

Jürgen Klopp and the squad are at Camp Nou to see in the December 6, 2016

Klopp's men are coming off a demoralising 4-3 defeat at Bournemouth last week, having led 3-1 with 15 minutes remaining.

Liverpool - now third in the table and four points off the pace - host West Ham on Sunday.