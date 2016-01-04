Klopp's patience wearing thin

An angry Jurgen Klopp has told his Liverpool players that there is no time to feel sorry for themselves after the team's 2-0 loss to West Ham on Saturday.

Liverpool were abject at Upton Park, but must get over their disappointment quickly ahead of Tuesday's League Cup semi-final first leg at Stoke City.

And, when asked if his patience is wearing thin due to his side's inconsistency during his pre-Stoke media conference on Monday, Klopp replied: "Yes, of course, always. But I build it up again after this so it's not that I lose it forever because that's not allowed.

"We have to change. If we play like this then it is possible for everybody to win against us and that is not allowed.

"I always say the truth to the players. If I'm satisfied in what I'm seeing then I'm not interested in the result. I mean I'm interested in the result but you have to have two views on the game so even when we have won I will say the truth.

"After West Ham I really was not satisfied because it was not enough so we had a talk about this and now we have to take the next chance, which is against Stoke."

However, Klopp went on to partly accept the blame for Saturday's defeat.

"I felt responsible at West Ham," he added.

"That's how I am. I always feel much more responsible for defeats than for victories because I think about what I should have done differently before a game to avoid situations like that around the West Ham goals.

"It is easy for a manager to say 'I cannot score the goals or defend the goals' - that is only part of the truth.

"If it was the whole truth then why are we so well paid? We have to be responsible for the common things."