Kluivert backs Van Gaal to be Man United success

Van Gaal has been strongly linked with the Old Trafford hotseat after David Moyes' underwhelming debut season saw him sacked in April.

The current Premier League holders will finish the season without silverware, but Kluivert - currently an assistant to Van Gaal with his national side - has backed the 62-year-old to turn things around if he is handed the reins by United.

Kluivert refused to confirm whether he would join Van Gaal should the latter move to Manchester, but has no doubt the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach has what it takes to return United to winning ways.

"I think he didn't sign yet so I can't say nothing about it... (but) I think he can let big teams play even better and win important prizes," Kluivert told ESPN.

"I think he's got a lot of qualities but the most important thing (is) he can make any team play better than they are. That's very important. He wins games.

"Louis is a great trainer. He proves with different types of teams that he can manage to be champion. He is sophisticated, absolutely. It's a pleasure to work with him."

Kluivert, who is set to leave his role with the Netherlands when Guus Hiddink takes over as coach after the FIFA World Cup, makes no secret of his positive working relationship with Van Gaal.

"I have an absolutely warm relationship with him, but if you know the trainer and the man, he is very straight to everybody," Kluivert continued.

"I think that's very important if you play high-level soccer that you are very straight with people. Some people say he is like a general, some say he is a nice man, and every human being is not the same, you know.

"I work with a lot of pleasure with him, I can only have positive words for Van Gaal."