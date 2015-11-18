Kluivert targets future Barcelona role

Patrick Kluivert is ready to begin a coaching career in club football and hopes to one day emulate Luis Enrique as head coach at Barcelona.

Kluivert played alongside Luis Enrique during his six seasons at Camp Nou and says returning there to follow in his former team-mate's footsteps is his long-term goal.

The former Netherlands international is in the early stages of his coaching career, having assisted Louis van Gaal at the 2014 World Cup and taken charge of Curacao during their recent 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Kluivert is now only an adviser to the Caribbean island's national team as he focuses on breaking into club football, with Spain his preferred destination.

"My goal is to find a club," he told Radio 4G. "Barcelona? You never know, but I'd prefer to start at another club.

"Hopefully I can coach at Barcelona sometime in the future. That is and remains the best club in the world.

"I would love to go to work in Spain, with a good club. But preferably not at Barcelona."