Koeman dismisses Everton links

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman insists he is committed to the club amid links to the vacant Everton post.

The Dutchman is reportedly a target for the Merseyside club to replace Roberto Martinez, who was sacked on Thursday after one win in their last 10 Premier League matches.

Koeman – who is contracted until next year – has led Southampton well since arriving at the start of the 2014-15 campaign, and has guided them to seventh and a shot at Europe this term.

However, at his news conference on Friday, the former Ajax and Feyenoord coach said his future was at St Mary's Stadium.

"I was surprised [by the reports]," Koeman said. "I'm manager of Southampton.

"Everybody knows I have one more year on my contract and, as I mentioned last week because I got the same question about my future, we will sit together and we will analyse the season.

"We will talk about the future and that's what the news is today."

Asked if his future was at Southampton, Koeman responded: "Yes."

Koeman's men host Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.