Koeman expecting quieter close season

Ronald Koeman is confident Southampton will not have to cope with a raft of close-season departures as they did last year.

Ahead of the Dutchman's first season in charge at St Mary's, Southampton saw the likes of Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert, Dejan Lovren, Calum Chambers and Luke Shaw all leave for Premier League rivals.

Nevertheless, the club has exceeded all expectations by challenging for UEFA Europa League qualification.

Koeman expects much more stability ahead of next season, despite the likes of Morgan Schneiderlin and Nathaniel Clyne being linked with moves away.

"I think it will be more stable than last year, that's for sure," he said. "We had so many changes in the team and I don't think that will happen again."

Head coach Koeman praised captain Jose Fonte for taking the time to talk to Clyne and Schneiderlin, in a bid to persuade them to sign new deals with the club.

He added: "That's Jose by himself [rather than being asked by Koeman].

"It means a lot for Jose. He is the captain of the team. He would like everybody to stay because that means that we will have a good team for next season."