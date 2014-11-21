Koeman hopeful on Schneiderlin fitness

Southampton are aiming to build on a superb start to the 2014-15 season, with eight wins from their previous nine league outings lifting them up to second, four points behind Chelsea.

They will remain in second place regardless of results over the weekend, before taking on Paul Lambert's out-of-form side at Villa Park.

However, Southampton could be without influential midfielder Schneiderlin, after Koeman revealed on Friday that the Frenchman had picked up a groin problem.

"Morgan came back from France with a groin injury," he said. "He didn't train today but I hope he will be fit for Monday."

Koeman also declared Steven Davis as doubtful, with the Northern Irishman struggling with a hamstring strain.

"He got a hamstring injury in the last game against Leicester," said Koeman. "We have to wait two more days but he will be doubtful for Monday."

Koeman had to fend off yet more questions about Schneiderlin's future, after the 25-year-old reportedly gave an interview during the international break stating that he wanted to play for "a big club".

"I say nothing about his future because he's a player for Southampton," said Koeman.

"And I know, I had that experience as a player when you go back with your national team and they [the media] take some things out of that interview and they make a big story out of it."

Right-back Nathaniel Clyne impressed while on England duty and, with his contract set to enter its final year next season, Koeman knows the importance of tying his star players to the club.

"I have had conversations with [executive director] Les Reed about players' contracts," he said.

"We want to keep everybody and I'm not surprised about his performances because he's a fantastic player and he's shown that already this season.

"If there is any interest [from other clubs] we will know that, but we are trying everything to keep these kinds of players because they are fantastic football players.

"I know that after this season Clyne's contract has one season left and it's normal that you don't wait until next season."