Koeman: Leicester will do well in Champions League

Ronald Koeman believes Leicester City can take the Champions League by storm next season as they close in on a remarkable Premier League triumph.

Leicester have defied the odds this season and are just one win away from claiming the Premier League title ahead of Sunday's trip to Manchester United.

Many wonder whether Leicester's exploits this term are a one-off but Southampton manager Koeman - who won the European Cup with PSV (1988) and Barcelona (1992) - thinks Claudio Ranieri and Co. can push on in Europe next season.

"With the spirit and power they have in the team, Leicester are not going to be shown up in Europe," Koeman told the Mirror.

"In fact, they will do well in the Champions League, even though the bigger clubs of England will have a better chance than them.

"But that will depend on how many star players Leicester will lose in the summer transfer window.

"Transfers will definitely take place, but that's a massive compliment to the work that has been done by the club.

"And, for me, it is a big question whether [Jamie] Vardy would actually want to leave if a big club came in for him.

"Jamie has come from the very bottom part of the English league and I think, deep down in his heart, he would prefer to stay with Leicester for the rest of his career.

"He strikes me as someone who is grateful for what the club have done for him and he knows that it is not going to be easy in a different environment."