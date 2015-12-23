Koeman in no mood to sell Southampton's stars

Ronald Koeman has warned the Premier League big boys off making any bids for Southampton's star players when the transfer window opens in January.

Victor Wanyama and Sadio Mane have been linked with a move away from St Mary's Stadium, with the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United all reported to be interested.

Interest prior to the start of the season was rebuffed by Koeman and the Southampton board and both players have continued to be regular starters under the Dutchman.

With the window set to open on January 2, reports suggest the club could receive further offers for their prize assets, but Koeman's stance remains the same.

"They can prepare what they like to prepare," he said. "Don't spend time trying to buy a player of Southampton because it's impossible.

"They talk about players from Southampton because we have some good players and there is always interest in players, and the ambition of players is about playing Champions League.

"We know what we like to do and how we like to do our business. That means in January nobody will leave Southampton."