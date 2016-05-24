Koke: Why would I want to leave Atletico?

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke reiterated his desire to remain with the Spanish giants amid speculation linking him to the Premier League.

Koke has emerged as a reported target for incoming Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, while Jose Mourinho - expected to be announced as the new Manchester United manager in the coming days - is apparently an admirer of the 24-year-old.

The central midfielder has established himself as one of the key figures in Diego Simeone's Atletico side, having already made over 250 appearances for the La Liga club since his promotion from the youth set-up in 2009.

However, Koke insists he wants to stay in Madrid, admitting money is no factor in any potential move.

"To be an Atleti player is the best there is. You always have to be Atleti, in the good times and in the bad," the Spain international said on Onda Cero's Al Primer Toque.

"Atleti is special. It is a family, everyone supports one another.

"I am not looking for more money, I am happy where I am, I am in my home.

"I am playing for the team that has looked after me since I was very little. A lot of times you don't move for money.

"For a hundred and something years Atletico Madrid has been among the best.

"How can I leave? Why would I want to lose all of this?"

Koke and Co. are preparing to face bitter rivals Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League on Saturday, a rematch of the 2014 decider in which the latter prevailed 4-1 after extra time.

"We know that to play in the final of the Champions League throughout your career is something incredible, and we will play in two and truthfully it is very emotional," Koke added.

"[Madrid] were champions two years and nobody is going to take that away from them. This is a new opportunity that all Atletico players want to take with all the enthusiasm in the world."