Kompany already thinking of Man City title defence

Vincent Kompany basked in the glory of clinching the Premier League in unexpected fashion on Sunday - then immediately challenged Manchester City to defend their title next season.

City were confirmed as champions without kicking a ball after nearest rivals Manchester United suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at home to bottom club West Brom at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola's side fluffed their lines at home to their neighbours last weekend but the 3-2 derby defeat only delayed the inevitable, as the blue half of Manchester were crowned courtesy of Jay Rodriguez's second-half header.

City have won the league twice before in the Premier League era but failed on each occasion to retain the trophy, something captain Kompany hopes this squad can put right next year.

"You can't take it for granted. Before you know it, it's gone. I've been lucky to win three but I've missed some as well," the experienced defender told Sky Sports.

"Today I'm happy. I suppose my team-mates will probably roll their eyes a bit but now I want to see the reaction.

"I've never been able to retain a title and I want to see if this team can be even more successful.

"At my age I can still learn and I enjoy every minute of it, but I think we share one thing of having the hunger and desire to never be satisfied.

"I may be the first one thinking about next season. I want to stay humble. It's not a dynasty, it's one title. It's brilliant, but I want to unlock the full potential."

Champions!!!!!! What a great feeling!! So happy to be able to share another trophy with our amazing fans!April 15, 2018

Guardiola failed to pick up a trophy in his first year at the Etihad Stadium but has now won the league and EFL Cup - secured with victory over Arsenal at Wembley in February - this season.

Kompany praised the Spaniard's impact at City and admits he wished the pair had worked together earlier in his career.

"If I had met him when I was 20 years old, I would have improved so much," the Belgium international said.

"Any player who has played under him has had success because of him and because of the way he has improved them as individuals and enabled them to unlock their full potential.

"I think we all believed in the style, otherwise it wouldn't have happened. I think there was a period of adaptation that was needed, for him and us.

"The conditions were different to what he had at other clubs, but his methods were right and were what we believed in."