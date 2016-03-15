Kompany doubt for Manchester derby after fresh injury woe

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is a doubt for Sunday's derby against Manchester United after seemingly suffering a recurrence of a troublesome calf injury versus Dynamo Kiev.

The Belgium defender has struggled with the persistent problem this season and lasted just seven minutes of City's Champions League last-16 tie against Kiev at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Kompany pulled up when dealing with an innocuous ball in behind and slumped to the turf after putting the ball out play early in the second leg.

The 29-year-old signalled to the bench immediately and was replaced by Eliaquim Mangala before limping down the tunnel.

It means Kompany is now a serious doubt to face United at the Etihad with City in desperate need of points as they attempt to boost their fading Premier League title hopes.

Manuel Pellegrini's men are 12 points adrift of leaders Leicester City, albeit they have a game in hand on Claudio Ranieri's side.

Pellegrini's worries increased midway through the first half when Nicolas Otamendi also hobbled off.

Otamendi was injured after making a full-blooded tackle on Vitaliy Buyalskyy for which he was booked and, although he initially attempted to carry on, he was replaced by Martin Demichelis.