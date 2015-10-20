Kompany fit to face Sevilla

Despite missing the weekend win over AFC Bournemouth, Vincent Kompany is fit enough to face Sevilla , Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed.

Pellegrini was angry that Kompany played in Belgium's final Euro 2016 qualifier against Israel despite struggling with a calf problem, and he opted to leave the centre-back on the bench for Saturday's 5-1 victory.

Pellegrini has confirmed that Kompany is ready to play in Wednesday's Champions League clash, however, while Aleksandar Kolarov is also in the squad.

"Vincent was fit for the last game. Aleks is fit so is in the squad list," said the former Villarreal boss. "[Gael] Clichy, [Fabian] Delph, Sergio Aguero and David Silva are injured."

Pellegrini confirmed that Aguero, who damaged a hamstring while on Argentina duty, will definitely face a month on the sidelines - but there is better news concerning City's other injured trio.

"Aguero is out for a month. Maybe next week Clichy, Delph and Silva will be fit," he said.

Pellegrini has backed Wilfried Bony - who netted twice against Bournemouth - to continue his goalscoring form for City against a Sevilla side he expects to produce a stern test at the Etihad Stadium.

"Bony can play with or without Kun - Aguero doesn't have to be missing for him to play. He's a key player for this squad," he continued.

"Maybe everyone thought that Sevilla would be better in the Spanish league at this moment. They've maybe not started well but they beat Barcelona so it's not easy.

"I spoke with the players this morning, we are sure we will play against the real Sevilla tomorrow – it's different to the domestic league.

"I am sure we will see them qualified for the next Champions League at the end of the season. They are an important team.

"Tomorrow we have to win here at home against a difficult team – all the other things are just statistics and history and won't help us to win."