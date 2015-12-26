Kompany limps off on return from calf injury

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany hobbled out of their Premier League clash with Sunderland just nine minutes after coming off the bench following a calf injury.

Kompany made just his ninth top-flight appearance at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday - having had his season disrupted by persistent calf problems.

But, after come on as substitute shortly after the hour, the Belgian was forced off just nine minutes later and headed straight down the tunnel.

Kompany has been sorely missed at the heart of City's defence this season, with Manuel Pellegrini's side having often struggled for consistency at the back in his absence.