Kompany out, Aguero in for West Ham clash

Vincent Kompany has been ruled out of Manchester City's clash with West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Belgium international was forced off during Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Juventus after suffering a calf problem.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini says Kompany will not be fit for the Hammers' visit in the Premier League or the League Cup clash with Sunderland next Tuesday, though he has better news on Sergio Aguero's knee problem.

"Vincent is not fit for the game. [Pablo] Zabaleta, [Gael] Clichy, [Fabian] Delph also," he said. "Samir Nasri had a kick in the last game. He's not 100 per cent for tomorrow.

"It's a calf injury for Kompany - he won't be involved on Tuesday against Sunderland but we'll see if he can face Tottenham.

"Zabaleta needs one more week with the physio before full training. I hope at the end of this month he will be okay.

"Aguero has recovered very well. He is 100 per cent fit for tomorrow."

Given the injury problems suffered by Aguero and Kompany so far this season, Pellegrini has given his full backing to both Wilfried Bony and new signing Nicolas Otamendi to produce the goods for the Premier League leaders.

"I have absolute trust in what Bony can do. I think we have enough options for the striking positions with him, Aguero and [Kelechi] Iheanacho," he said.

"Otamendi has maybe not worked with us as much as we would have liked but he's an experienced player and he will have his chance."

Pellegrini has also hailed the way in which Kevin De Bruyne is adapting to life at the Etihad, claiming he enhances the versatility of his side.

"De Bruyne is adapting quickly to our system. I am very happy with him. Like Raheem Sterling, he's a type of player we didn't have before."

Premier League leaders City are going in search of their sixth win from six in the top flight so far this term.