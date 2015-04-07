Kompany: Perfect time for Manchester derby

Goals either side of the break from Glenn Murray and Jason Puncheon sent City to a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday, leaving the defending champions fourth in the Premier League.

After a fourth consecutive away defeat in all competitions, Manuel Pellegrini's side face a fight to secure an automatic UEFA Champions League berth and trail third-placed city rivals Manchester United by a point going into Sunday's derby.

As captain Kompany prepares to end the season without silverware, the Belgian urged his team-mates to finish with a flourish regardless.

"For me, my only concern is we get back to our best form," he told The Guardian.

"I've learnt from the past seasons as well that finishing a season strongly can have an impact on your next season as well.

"We have United on Sunday and a derby is a derby. It doesn't matter what place you are in the league, it's a derby.

"If anything, it’s a good moment to go into a derby. I guess the momentum is a little bit with our neighbours at the moment but it's the perfect place for us to go and try to rectify what we've had on Monday."