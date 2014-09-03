Kompany suffers calf scare in Belgium training

The Belgian Football Association revealed that the influential central defender was taken to hospital on Wednesday and is awaiting to discover the extent of his injury.

"No @vincentkompany at training today. He was taken to the hospital for a calf scan. We'll have to wait for the results," read a Tweet from the Belgian FA.

Kompany was due to feature for his country in a friendly against Australia in Liege on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has featured in all three of Manchester City's Premier League matches this season after signing a new long-term contract with the Premier League champions last month.

City boss Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping Kompany is not facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Chelsea their next three opponents.