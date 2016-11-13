Kondogbia agent laughs off Marseille links

Geoffrey Kondogbia's agent Jonathan Maarek has made it clear the Inter midfielder has not been in contact with Marseille over a potential transfer.

The 23-year-old has been struggling to secure regular first-team action at Inter, making just five appearances in all competitions this term, and has been linked with a move away from the Serie A giants.

Marseille are allegedly willing to offer the Frenchman a way out, but Kondogbia's representative has stressed a return to Ligue 1 is not the preferred option.

"We would like to clarify that there has not been any contact with anyone from Marseille regarding their alleged interest to sign Geoffrey," Maarek told RMC.

"Right now, Geoffrey is an Inter player and even if we were considering a departure, OM's project would not be our priority."

Kondogbia joined Inter from Monaco in 2015 and has a contract at San Siro until June 2020.