Koren: I will celebrate if I score at West Brom

Koren spent three-and-a-half years at the Hawthorns and made over 100 appearances for the club, but insists that will not stop him celebrating if he scores his first goal of the season.

"I love scoring goals," he told the Daily Mirror. "I even celebrate when I do it in training.

"So I think, yes, I will celebrate if I score against my old team in a Premier League match that's important.

"But, if it happens, I want the people at West Brom to know I mean no offence to anybody there.

"I had a really good stay there, and the fans were great and very supportive to me.

"But my life and career moved on, and I'm happy where I am and I have a good relationship with the supporters at Hull."

Slovenia international Koren has scored 26 goals in 135 games since signing for Hull in 2010, and played a large part in their promotion to the Premier League last season.