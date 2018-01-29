Korkut named new Stuttgart boss

Stuttgart have announced the appointment of Tayfun Korkut as their new head coach.

The 43-year-old has agreed an 18-month contract with the Bundesliga club and will take his first training session on Tuesday.

Korkut succeeds Hannes Wolf at Mercedes-Benz Arena after he left in the wake of the 2-0 home defeat to Schalke on Saturday.

"I have a lot of faith in the squad and have seen many good things from this team," Korkut said following his appointment.

"I've seen some matches live in the stadium and on TV, so I'm well prepared for the task.

"I can only promise one thing; we'll send the team into the next game well prepared and we'll try to get the best out of each individual.

"I want to do my part to make sure the fans go home after the matches and say, 'That was the VFB we want to see'."

The former Turkey international, who was briefly in charge of Bayer Leverkusen last season, will take on Wolfsburg in his first game at the helm.

Stuttgart are just three points above the bottom three after 20 matches.