Koscielny unsure on potential Marseille switch

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny says he has no idea whether he will sign for Marseille, acknowledging he is flattered by the reported interest from his boyhood club.

Marseille - who finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season - are looking to make an impact in the transfer market having been taken over by American business man Frank McCourt in 2016.

Koscielny's Arsenal team-mate and compatriot Olivier Giroud has also been linked with a switch to the south of France.

But Koscielny told Telefoot: "I have a contract with Arsenal, I even signed an extension last November until [June] 2020. I feel very good there.

"I have always said that I was a Marseille fan when I was younger. When a mythical club like Marseille contact you, it is good.

"But will I sign for them? I have no idea at all."