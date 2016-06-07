Kovacic rules out Inter return under Mancini

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic has ruled out a return to Inter while Roberto Mancini remains in charge.

The Croatia international left San Siro for Madrid in 2015, but has seen limited playing time for the Champions League winners, fuelling speculation of possibly linking back up with his former club.

But despite reiterating his affinity for Inter, the 22-year-old admitted that he cannot work under Mancini, who himself re-joined the Serie A side in 2014.

"I won't go back there with Mancini on the bench," he said.

"I had a weird relationship with him, but these are personal things and it's best not to get into them.

"I don't know what will happen in the future, nobody does. I had two-and-a-half years with Inter and I'm a fan."

Kovacic is currently preparing for Euro 2016 with Croatia, who start the tournament at the Parc des Princes against Turkey on Sunday.