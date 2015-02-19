Kroos: I predicted Ronaldo party reaction

Fans protested after a number of Real players were photographed attending the party, which followed their side's crushing 4-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid, with Kroos suggesting he always knew what would happen.

"I was invited to Cristiano Ronaldo's party. I didn't go because I knew what could happen," Kroos told German television station ZDF.

"It wasn't the moment to have a party after losing 4-0 against Atletico. It's also true that many people had been invited and cancelling it wouldn't have been easy."

Since the defeat, Real have bounced back to beat Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga and Schalke in the UEFA Champions League, with Carlo Ancelotti's side on course for domestic and European successes this term.

"We should take a step back and look at the whole picture in the face of what is being said," Kroos added.

"We have only lost the one game, last week. I think that many teams would love to suffer a crisis like ours.

"Of course, we should be criticised if we play a bad game, as we did that day, without doubt."